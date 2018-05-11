Chinese smartphone maker Vivo unveiled the X21 UD with an advanced fingerprint scanner in China in March and now, it is all set to bring company's marquee phone to India later this month.

Vivo has commenced sending invites to media for a product launch event in New Delhi on May 29. Though there is no mention of the device's name, the design of the invitation with the graphically superimposed alphabet 'X' gives away the fact that the company will be releasing the X21 UD, the first X series phone to debut in India.

Salient features of Vivo X21 UD:

As said before, the USP of Vivo X21 UD is its biometric security system. It boasts fingerprint sensor integrated within the display. Thanks to this technology, the company has managed to offer the phone with an almost zero-bezel screen. The display covers more than 85 percent of the front panel with just a notch on the top, to house the front-camera and companion sensors to enable face unlocking capability and 3D face mapping.

The Vivo X21 looks strikingly identical to the iPhone X, but the notch is very small and so don't expect any advanced IR sensors like the Apple mobile, which uses it for the FaceID in low light condition and Animoji feature.

It sports a 6.28-inch Full HD+ (1080x2280p) FullView Super AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The notch on the top features a 12MP selfie shooter which comes with features like IP light fill to take good quality pictures under low light conditions.

Under the hood, it comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0, 6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD) and a 3200mAh battery with fast charging support.

As far as the camera is concerned, the Vivo X21 sports a vertically aligned dual camera module on the back –one a 12MP primary sensor and another 5MP secondary sensor.

Other stipulated features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Beidou, USB OTG, GPS /A-GPS, and dual SIM option.

Rumors are rife that the Vivo X21 would be priced around Rs 35,000. Once launched, it will be competing with Moto Z2 Force, Samsung Galaxy A8 series and the soon-to-be-launched Honor 10, among others.

