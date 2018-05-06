Honor 10, unveiled in China in April, is slated to make global debut in London on May 15. But, there were no details on when the Android flagship would come to India. Now, the company's official partner Flipkart has revealed that the device will be available on its e-commerce site on the international launch day.

The news comes close on the heels of Honor's parent company Huawei making it to the top 5 smartphone leaders' board for the first time in India. Since the last quarter of 2017 (October-December) to this quarter ending this march, the company has been on a launching spree. Its cost effective phones--- Honor 7X, Honor 9 Lite, Honor View 10—have been a major hit with the Indians.

Another reason for Huawei & Honor's success is that the company has been aggressive in terms of launching devices in India soon after international launch and in some instances, it has used India has launch pad of some models (ex: Honor 9 Lite).

Now, Honor 10 is being released on the same day as the global launch. It shows how much the company is serious about the India, which is currently the world's fastest-growing smartphone market.

Salient features of Honor 10:

Honor 10 flaunts a 5.84-inch Full HD LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset paired with 6GB RAM for optimum performance, same as the P20, runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.1 out-of-the-box, a 3,400mAh battery with quick charging support.

The key aspect of Honor 10 is its dual Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered primary camera on the back. It comes with a 16MP and 24MP sensors with f/1.6 aperture, AI 2.0 technology, which brings out better portrait selfies, improved face detection, and advanced self-timer.

On the front, the Honor 10 ships with an impressive 24MP camera, which is enough to take good selfies even in the low light conditions.

It also features USB Type-C port, headphone jack, and a 7.1 multi-channel Hi-Fi audio chip for an enhanced audio experience.

Rumors are rife that Honor 10 will be priced around Rs 35,000. If this turns out be true, then the company will definitely give a stiff fight to the upcoming OnePlus 6 is also releasing in India later this month on May 21.

