After launching the V9 and the V9 Youth, the Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo is reportedly planning to bring company's latest mid-range smartphone X21 to India later this month.

If the source of the 91 Mobiles is to be believed, Vivo X21, which was released in China just a few weeks ago, is expected to make debut in India by May end and hit stores in June.

Key features of Vivo X21:

The highlight of the Vivo V21 is its biometric security system. It is an advanced version of the X20 Plus UD, world's first commercial smartphone with in-display fingerprint sensor made its debut in China in January 2018. The latter despite boasting sophisticated biometric sensor under the screen, came with rather larger bezels on the top and the bottom and made it look like any other smartphone in the market.

But, its successor X21 comes with an almost bezel-less display having a just a notch on the top, to house the front-camera and companion sensors to enable face unlocking capability 3D face mapping. Though the Vivo X21 looks strikingly similar to the iPhone X, the notch is very small and hence, there are no advanced sensors that the Apple mobile uses for its FaceID and Animoji feature.

However, it has to be noted that Vivo has managed to do what Apple failed to accomplish in the iPhone X--the under-the-display fingerprint sensor. The Cupertino company had said that FaceID is the future and that's why it dropped the fingerprint sensor, but most consumers in the world, especially those who own Android still believe using their finger is more convenient to unlock the screen.

The upcoming Vivo X21 sports a 6.28-inch Full HD+ (1080x2280p) FullView Super AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The notch on the top features a 12MP selfie shooter which comes with features like IP light fill to take good quality pictures under low light conditions.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0, 6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD) and a 3200mAh battery with fast charging support.

As far as the camera is concerned, the Vivo X21 sports a vertically aligned dual camera module on the back –one a 12MP primary sensor and another 5MP secondary sensor.

Other stipulated features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Beidou, USB OTG, GPS /A-GPS, and dual SIM option.

Word on the street is that the Vivo X21 might be priced around Rs 35,000. It will be competing with Moto Z2 Force and the soon-to-be-launched Honor 10, among others.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Vivo.