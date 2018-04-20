Chinese technology major Vivo launched a mid-range smartphone V9 Youth in India on April 20.

The new Vivo V9 Youth is a watered down version of the original Vivo V9, which made its debut just a month ago. It sports a 6.3-inch FullView Display (v2.0) having a notch on top similar to Apple iPhone X (review). It comes with 19:9 aspect ratio, which guarantees rich cinematic viewing experience.

USP of the Vivo V9 Youth is its camera hardware. It boasts feature-rich dual-snappers, a 16MP primary sensor, and 2MP to capture in-depth information of the scene. With this technology, users can adjust the focus on the subject and background to bring out the Bokeh blur effect. On the front, it houses equally impressive 16MP shooter and is assisted by Artificial Intelligence (AI) software Face Beauty to get top-notch quality selfies. It also supports face unlock feature, as well.

Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 3,260mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

"At Vivo, we are continually pushing norms to make cutting-edge technology available to everyone at a competitive price. With the launch of the Vivo V9 Youth, we are bringing the best features of our flagship V9 in a new avatar for our young and modern consumers. Packed with a host of cutting-edge features, the Vivo V9 Youth is the perfect smartphone for consumers who want a holistic and powerful smartphone experience at a competitive price," Kenny Zeng, CMO, Vivo India, said in a statement.

Vivo V9 Youth can now be purchased in retail chains in major Indian cities starting today for Rs 18,990.

It will be made available in all leading e-commerce platforms including Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm Mall from April 24 onwards.

Vivo V9 Youth vs competition:

The new Vivo V9 Youth will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (review) series, Honor 7X (review) and Moto X4, among others.

Key specifications of Vivo V9 Youth:

Model Vivo V9 Youth Display 6.3-inch FullView Display 2.0 with 19:9 aspect ratio OS Funtouch OS 4.0 ( Based on Android 8.1) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core RAM 4GB Storage 32GB, expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 16MP+2MP

Front: 16MP camera with AI-powered Face Beauty support Battery 3,260mAh Network 4G-LTE Add-on Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, A-GPS Colors Black and Gold Price Rs 18,990

