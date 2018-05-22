OnePlus hosted early access sale for Amazon Prime subscribers on the latter's e-commerce site and also on OnePlus.in. It received an overwhelming response from the public. The company claims to have recorded Rs 100 crore revenue in just 10 minutes after the sale went live at 12 pm on Monday.

Now, the company is hosting OnePlus 6 open sale on several platforms including Amazon,

OnePlus authorized stores and more than 100 Tata-owned Croma retail stores, starting May 22. It will be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option in Mirror black colour for Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively. The Midnight black colour is available only with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for the same price.

On the other hand, OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition will be available with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage for Rs 44,999 and will go on sale starting May 29. The Silk white with 128 GB of storage will be available for purchase on June 5 at Rs 39,999.

OnePlus 6 launch offers:

As part of the promotional launch offer OnePlus is offering Rs 2,000 transaction on transactions using SBI debit/credit card in the first week of OnePlus 6 launch. Consumers will also be eligible to avail No Cost EMI for up to 3 months on all popular banks.

In addition to this, all OnePlus 6 customers will be eligible for 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify on downloading Kotak 811 app. Furthermore, Rs 250 off for all Amazon Prime Video consumers and discounts up to Rs 500 on Amazon Kindle e-books. Other partner offers to include up to Rs 2,000 cash back and device insurance for Idea subscribers and benefits up to Rs 25,000 on flight and hotel bookings from ClearTrip.

If consumers want to have the first-hand experience of holding OnePlus 6, they can head to OnePlus pop-up stores in eight Indian cities-- Ahmadabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. It will be open between 11AM-7PM on May 22.

List of OnePlus 6 pop-up store venue address:

High Street Phoenix (Mumbai)

Phoenix Market City (Pune)

The Forum Vijaya (Chennai)

The Forum Sujana (Hyderabad)

Delhi-DLF Place Saket (Delhi)

South City Mall (Kolkata)

Gulmohar Park Mall (Ahmedabad)

OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road (Bengaluru)

OnePlus 6 sports a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen having 19:9 aspect ratio. It features Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the display, which houses a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

On the back, OnePlus 6 sports a glass cover on top of the metallic shell. Sadly, it does not support wireless charging feature. On the bright side, OnePlus 6 is coming with a special coating on top to sustain accidental water splashes and also during mild rains.

Thank you for the love and confidence ladies and gentlemen! The #OnePlus6 has crossed INR 100 Crore in revenue within the first 10 Mins of the first sale on @amazonIN! That's #TheSpeedYouNeed

Are you ready for the open sale tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/ezu0yxxnSy — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 21, 2018

It features rear dual-camera 16MP+20MP with an F1.7 aperture in the centre and a fingerprint sensor below it for easy access to the finger to unlock screen and also act as a shutter button to take a selfie.

Other stipulated features include 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,300mAh battery with new Dash Charge technology and support Bluetooth v5.0, NFC (Near Field Communication) and other standard connectivity features.

As far as the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition is concerned, it comes with a customized design matching the superhero-ensemble theme including gold-hued Avengers logo, OnePlus brand engraving, Alert slider, camera rings on the back. It also features tessellated textures resembling the company's official Karbon case crafted from DuPont Kevlar (Aramid fibre), which is class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibres used in aerospace and military equipment. This model too comes with glass cover on top giving the glossy premium feel. It houses 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, but rest of features such as screen size, resolution, camera and battery capacity remains same as the generic models.

Key specifications of OnePlus 6:

Model OnePlus 6 Display 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Aspect ratio: 19:9

Support: sRGB, DCI-P3, Adaptive Mode, Reading Mode, Night Mode, Always-on Display, Lift Up Display OS Android Oreo-based OxygenOS Processor 10nm class 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 630 RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Camera Main: 16MP with Sony IMX519 sensor, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilisation, CDAF (Contrast Detection Auto Focus), F1.7 aperture + 20MP with Sony IMX376K, F1.7 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) with dual-LED flash, Portrait, Pro mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ, Dynamic, Denoise, Clear Image, RAW image

Front: 16MP with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, Fixed focus, F2.0 aperture, Portrait, HDR, Screen flash, smile capture, face beauty Video 4K video at 30/60 fps

1080p video at 30/60 fps

720p resolution at 30 fps

Super Slow Motion:

1080p video at 240fps, 720p video at 480 fps

Time-lapse

Video editor Battery 3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (Type: Nano + Nano), Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac: dual-band: 2/4G/5GHz; 2x2 MIMO), Type C USB v2.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Haptic vibration motor, RGB LED notification light, Alert slider, bottom-facing speaker, 2-microphone with noise cancellation, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, 3.5mm audio jack, nano coating for protection against water splashes Dimensions 155.7x75.4x7.75 mm Weight 177g Colours Mirror Black/ Midnight Black/ Silk White/ Marvel Avengers Price 6GB RAM+64GB: Rs 34,999

8GB RAM+128GB: Rs 39,999

Marvel Avengers edition with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,990

So, which OnePlus 6 variant will you be buying this time. Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on OnePlus.