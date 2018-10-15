India captain Virat Kohli has been awestruck by teenage opener Prithvi Shaw, who is enjoying a fairytale start to his Test career.

Kohli called India's latest superstar a "fearless" cricketer but insisted that he isn't reckless. Shaw's ability to play quite a lot of shots and be in control of most of them has certainly impressed the skipper.

Shaw had received his maiden Test call-up during India's 4-1 defeat in England last month. However, the 18-year-old U19 World Cup-winning captain did not get a chance to make his Test debut in the Old Blighty.

Nonetheless, Shaw made the wait special as he became the youngest Indian to score a debut Test century, against the West Indies in Rajkot. He then followed it up with scores of 70 and 33 not out in the second Test, which India won by 10 wickets and completed a 2-0 whitewash.

"...I don't think any of us were even 10 percent of what he [Shaw] is at 18-19. But he has to build on that," Kohli told the press after Sunday's second Test win.

"He looks like someone who can get you off to the kind of start that you require, especially to make the first mark in any series that you play. It's great to have a guy who is so fearless, and he isn't reckless, he's very confident about his game.

"You might feel like he might nick off one now, but he hardly nicks the ball. And that we saw in England as well, when he was batting in the nets. He was attacking but he was in control throughout, which is a very rare quality against a new ball. You know, to play so many shots and be in control of all of them. It's a great sign."

Prithvi Shaw is a spectator's delight: Ravi Shastri

India have had long-standing issues with their opening combination in Tests, especially on overseas tours. Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay, considered one of the best overseas batsmen in the Indian team, faced the axe after a series of disappointing shows in England.

Shaw's foray into the longest format of the game and the way he dominated the West Indies attack on debut has certainly given the Indian team management a lot of confidence ahead of the all-important Australia series, starting November.

Meanwhile, head coach Ravi Shastri also lavished praise on the Mumbai teenager, calling him a spectator's delight.

Shastri pointed out Shaw has a vast experience of playing in crunch situations at a very young age and likened his batting style to that of legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

"He was born to play cricket. He has been playing since was eight. So, that's a decade in the maidans of Mumbai and wherever else. If you look at his game, he is a spectator's delight," Shastri told Star Sports India.

"When he bats, there is a bit of Sachin, bit of Viru [Sehwag]. When he walks, there is a bit of [Brian] Lara as well. That's a deadly combination to have. If he keeps his head on his shoulders and work ethic, he has a bright future."

Prithvi, who averages 118.50 after two Tests, is expected to face a stern Test in Australia. However, the teenager insists that he is eager to learn from the senior players in the dressing room and keep playing his natural game Down Under.