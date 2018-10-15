It was a familiar collapse for the West Indies as there was a fight but then Umesh Yadav stepped up and sliced through the batting and the game eventually ended in three days. India sprinted away with the match by 10 wickets.

India have been a dominant force at home, and the number 1 Test side in the world have been a tough opponent to beat in the comfort of home conditions.

Here is the statistical review:

10 - With this 2-0 win over Windies, India have stretched their lead to 10 matches. It is now the joint-longest streak for any team at home. Australia had two such streaks ending in 2000 and 2008. No other team has more than eight home series victories in a row.

23:1 - This is India's win: loss record at home in Tests since 2013 which is well clear of any other team during this period. They have 29 Tests, winning 23 of them, losing one and drawing five. No other team has fewer home defeats than India in this period. Australia come next with a 20-2 win-loss record from 27 Tests.

3 - Umesh Yadav picked up 10 wickets in the match and is only the third fast bowler to take a ten-wicket haul in Tests. Umesh Yadav, with figures of 10 for 133, became the first India pacer since Javagal Srinath against Pakistan in Kolkata in 1999, to take a ten-for. Former Indian captain, Kapil Dev is the only one to have taken two 10-wicket hauls back in 1980s.

10 - It has been a stellar start to the career of Prithvi Shaw. A century on debut, followed by a breezy 70 in the second innings and then he remained unbeaten in the chase of 72. He becomes only the 10th player to be awarded man of the series is his maiden series.

29.9 - One of the biggest positive for India over the past 15 months has been the form of performance of fast bowlers. Umesh Yadav does not find his name in the starting pecking order, but with a bowling strike rate of 29.9, he has the best strike rate for any India bowler in a calendar year taking 15 or more wickets.

