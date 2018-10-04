When the fixtures were announced for a home series against the West Indies, there was very little excitement, considering the gulf in class between the two teams.

Nonetheless, there was considerable hype in the lead up to the two-Test series, thanks to the Indian selectors call to include teenage sensation Prithvi Shaw in the 15-member squad.

There was more good news in store for cricket fans on the eve of the ongoing first Test in Rajkot as India all but confirmed Shaw's debut.

The 18-year-old didn't disappoint and lived up to the expectations as he became the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut. Shaw got to the three-figure mark in the second session of the first day's play at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Shaw just needed 99 balls to get the landmark as he toyed with the weakened West Indies bowling, which missed captain Jason Holder and pacer Kemar Roach.

Nonetheless, Shaw showcased why is rated so highly by the cricket community. The youngster was aggressive right from the word go and made sure he latched on to the bad deliveries, which often came his way.

The U19 World Cup-winning Indian captain hit 15 boundaries and was severe against both the pacers and the spinners from the West Indies camp.

Even as his opening partner KL Rahul got out without troubling the scorers, Shaw didn't let the occasion overwhelm him and eventually got to the three-figure mark with considerable ease.

IBTimes, India has compiled a list of records broken by Shaw in his maiden Test innings. Check them out below.