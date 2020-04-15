https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/731565/kaira-advani-talks-about-her-name-nanki-would-it-lead-controversy.jpg IBTimes IN

Vijay Devarakonda's World Famous Lover has started trending top in Twitter after the full movie was premiered on Netflix and SunNext. Best scenes and reviews created a lot of buzz on social media.

World Famous Lover is a romantic drama, which is an amalgamation of four different love stories. Written and directed by Kranthi Madhav, the movie features Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in the lead roles.

World Famous Lover was released in the cinema halls on 14 February 2020 as a Valentine's Day treat for fans. The movie opened to missed response with many asking Vijay Deverakonda to get out of Arjun Reddy hangover. As a result, the film failed at the box office and the makers suffered losses. Its distributors threatened Vijay to stall his next release if he does not compensate their losses.

With many filmgoers flocking the OTT platforms during the lockdown period, Netflix India and SunNext started steaming World Famous Lover on their platforms from April 14. Netflix tweeted, "For anyone looking for a World Famous Lover, the movie starring @TheDeverakonda, @RaashiKhanna, @aishu_dil, @CatherineTresa1 and @izabelleleite25 is now streaming!"

Unlike its theatrical release, the online streaming of World Famous Lover is receiving positive response from the audience. Some viewers took to Twitter to share their reviews and they said that the film is not so bad as it was projected previously. A few of them also leaked some of the best scenes from the film. With this, the hashtag #WorldFamousLover is trending top on Twitter.

Here are some tweet reviews of World Famous Lover:

Excellent watch #WorldFamousLover . #VijayD is a STAR in acting . He is way ahead in the league Clapping hands signClapping hands sign. @aishu_dil and @RaashiKhanna shines with their acting once again. Pure and emotional Heart suit

Just watched world famous lover this film is just banger. The way rowdy @TheDeverakonda acted is just outstanding! Heart suit. Yamini is at peak.!Fire#WorldFamousLover

World Famous Lovers is such a badly made movie. So problematic and misogynist. Vijay has to get over his Arjun Reddy charachterisation. Would have preferred watching a Tottenham Spurs match. #WorldFamousLover #VijayDeverakonda

Show completed :- #WorldFamousLover Very good First half Thumbs up Ok second half Thumbs down Thumbs up My rating 2.75/5

#WorldFamousLover Quarantine day 22 Vijaydeverakonda Shouts Yamini,Yamini, 101times in World Famous Lover Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat Love is all about sacrifice ✌Between Seenaya and suvarna love story is so beautiful watch it for them.. available on #SUNNXT #Netflix

This scene is a tight slap to those who told #VijayDevarakonda could pull off only city bred "Arjun Reddy"ish role . Vijay Devarakonda as Sreenayya is pure mass FireFire. Attitude + Swag Fire #WorldFamousLover

