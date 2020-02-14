https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/694279/tdp-mp-dressed-narasimha-reddy-protest-parliament-premises.jpg IBTimes IN

Director Kranthi Madhav's Telugu movie World Famous Lover starring Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite has received mixed review and rating from the audience.

World Famous Lover is an anthology romantic drama film and director Kranthi Madhav has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for it. KA Vallabha has produced it under his banner Creative Commercials. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.36 hours.

World Famous Lover story: It is an amalgamation of four different love stories: Seenayya and Suvarna, a middle-class couple in a small town; Gautham, an uber-cool youngster romancing in the streets of Paris with his girlfriend Iza, Union Leader Srinu head over heels in love with his boss lady, and the first college romance.

Performance: Vijay Deverakonda has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight of World Famous Lover. Raashi Khanna and Aishwarya Rajesh have done good jobs and their chemistry with the hero is among the attractions of the film. Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite have also done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Technical: World Famous Lover has good production values. Beautiful picturisation, songs, background score, action and dialogues are attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

World Famous Lover review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's verdict:

Sandeep Athreya @SandeepSpeakz

.@TheDeverakonda nailed it as usual. Director #KranthiMadhav unleashed a new #VijayDevarakonda who treated us with three characters. #WorldFamousLover story has soul. Emotionally touching. Kothagudem episode is yet another highlight. @aishu_dil #WorldFamousLover inside deets : @TheDeverakonda & @RaashiKhanna stole the show. #VijayDevarakonda, #Raashikhanna delivered award-winning performances as #Gautham, #Seenayya & #Yamini respectively. The duo to walk away with most of the laurels. #WFL is a soul-stirring experience

POORI @superdotMb

First half report - seenayya & suvarna scenes comeout very well. very emotional first half. Excellent Second half with very good climax. vijay & Rashi & Aiswarya Award winning performance. Best climax in recent times. B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R #WorldFamousLover Perormances matram chinchesaru kadhara avvariki vaaru. @TheDeverakonda Arjun reddy tarvata aha range performance ichadu. Emotional scenes lit cry. what a climax endi idhi. @RaashiKhanna what a actress. Best actress endi meeru. kranti writing best anthe #WorldFamousLover He bounce back with very strong note. Bomma Blockbuster. Matladukotallev. Rowdy kummesadu. Totally unexcpected idhi matram #WorldFamousLover

Chaitanya Somavajhala @ChaitanSrk

First half of #WorldFamousLover is impressive. #WorldFamousLoverDay - First half review @TheDeverakonda @aishu_dil steal the show in the first half of #WorldFamousLover. Yellandu scenes are too good.

Political saint @Politicalhyd

#WorldFamouslover movie is an anthology of stories which are inter connected with one thing . That key point is whole main thing of the movie and the way movie expresses love is just so extreme and intense in each module . I don't want to rate such immense story but Stil 3.5/5 I don't know whether this mass masala idiots will like true Essence of love or not ! As a story it's marvelous

Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva

#WorldFamousLover is One Time Watch film, The film has heart but lack soul, 1st half is good but 2nd half screenplay is too weak. Acting wise Vijay ,Rashi & Aish have done Justice. This Film can't be compare with #ArjunReddy. It is 1/10 of it. 2.5 /5. "Average Fare".

SuryaBhai @Surya29560797

#WorldFamousLover You Will Fall In Love With Yamini Marvelous Performance Other Heroines Are Good #WorldFamousLover Report: Vijay Deverakonda Career Best Performance after Arjun Reddy ✊ This Man Is Just 9 Movies Old But Performed Three Different Variations With Maturity #WorldFamousLover Final Report:An Average Affair Vijay And Rashi Performances Are Marvelous Visuals Are Top Notch Music And Bgm Gives a Fresh Feel On the Flip Side Lack Of Proper Narration And Screenplay Makes This Film A One Time Watch VD Performance must pull audience

venkyreviews @venkyreviews

#WorldFamousLover Average to Above Average First Half! Seenayya and Survana episode is done well On the flip side the movie runs at a flat pace and there's no highs. Emotions only work partly VD and Aishwarya are giving good performances

SADDY @king_sadashiva

Okay First Half. Start is very good. Gothagudam Episode kante Gautham Yamini track ee bagundi. Story lo story ane concept andariki digest avadu. Needs a very good second half. Vijay excels as usual #WorldFamousLover Paris episode Vammo #WorldFamousLover Soulless. Kranthi Madhav should understand you cant decide to make classic first and then write, classics just happen with a strong stories, well written characters. This one misses everything. Story and charactees has no impact whatsoever BELOW AVERAGE 2.5/5. #WorldFamousLover

Ruthvik Rao @Ruthvik_Rao

#WorldFamousLover - A Honest Attempt but Slightly Unconvincing Yet Soulful. VD Is Good But Over He Overdoes It Sometimes, Rasi Khanna Has Done Justice To What She's Offered. Liked It. PS: Will Be Disaster At The Box Office

RRR @kolkataKnightR

Second half going off the wire too flat and dragged #WorldFamousLover Second half tests your patience absolute dud... no soul in love story makes it a crap with annoying scenes towards climax!! DISASTER #WorldFamousLover @TheDeverakonda shines but he couldn't save from the pathetic direction and screenplay

Sanjay @jalsaboysanju

1st half - average . Srenayya character is entertaining . Baga chesad #WorldFamousLover #WorldFamousLover 2nd half nijamgane world famous lover . Too much love . Lol 1st half >> 2nd half.

Sarileru Samsheraa @mahesh_ranbir

Very beautiful and intense writing just loved it . VD and aish best performances whole next level raashikhanna very good first half #WorldFamousLover

Rajesh @Rajesh44599083

#WorldFamousLover @TheDeverakonda Career Best Performance after Arjun Reddy ✊ This Man Is Just 9 Movies Old But Performed Three Different Variations With Maturity #WorldFamousLover @TheDeverakonda #KranthiMadhav Its good but not enjoyable. Dear Director, all the characterisations of the actors are good. The story has a brilliant line; should have been a different treatment rather than having excessive shades of #ArjunReddy #WorldFamousLover one of the best climax in recent times. top notch performance by lead actors @TheDeverakonda & @RaashiKhanna #WorldFamousLover Malli Malli Idi Rani Rojulu Movie Ki World Famous Lover Movie Ki Alot Of Change lover Stories ni kuda Intha Different Presentation Is Awesome Congrats to @kranthimadhav

Filmybullet @filmybullet

#WorldFamousLover Overall strictly below average to average! VD and Aishwarya gave great performances. Senayya episode is done very well The biggest drawbacks are the 2nd half, weak songs, flat pace,and editing Will only appeal to one section of audience! Rating: 2.5-2.75