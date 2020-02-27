An actor like Vijaya Deverakonda, who rose to fame with Arjun Reddy, is slowly experiencing downfall in his career. The only hit the actor had post Arjun Reddy is Geetha Govindam.

Expectations on his recent film World Famous Lover were high as the teaser has made the audiences feel like it is going to be a reloaded version of Arjun Reddy. But shockingly, and unfortunately, the film's collections have been a shock to the audiences. This Kranthi Madhav directorial has Raashi Khanna, Isabelle Leite, Aishwarya Rajesh and Catherine Tresa as the leading ladies, under a high budget.

Collections of World Famous Lover have gone down right after the first day and the first person who is affected the most because of the loss is producer KS Rama Rao.

As per the latest sources, it is said that the producer has revealed among his circle that he is bankrupt. The film and the actor from which he expected to see good profits is running in loss, leaving him in a position where has no idea what to do.

It is said that Rama Rao has asked Vijay Deverakonda to return the remuneration he has been paid, because the distributors are seeking for justice. Vijay has already given half of what he has received is what is in news, but looks the situation has become really worse.

This would have been a shock to Vijay Deverakonda as well. The actor was pretty confident that the film would be a hit. Also, he said that he decided to do minimal promotions for this film. So did Vijay already knew that this film would tank at the box office and is that why he chose not to promote the film much?

Also, this is his thrid consecutive flop at the box office after NOTA and Dear Comrade. Reports suggest that the producer guild might come in help of KS Rama Rao and find a solution to cope the losses.