The failure of World Famous Lover has landed Puri Jagannadh's Fighter in trouble. The distributors are threatening not to release the latter's film if Vijay Devarakonda does not compensate for the losses incurred by his film.

Vijay Devarakonda's stardom generated a lot of hype for World Famous Lover and made its theatrical rights sell at the record price of Rs 30 crore. But the movie started on an average note and bombed at the box office. The movie has reportedly not even recovered 50 percent of its distributors' investments. Now, the distributors have knocked the doors of the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC).

The TFCC is now making efforts to get them justice. "After the film incurred heavy losses, distributors Sunil Narang and Abhishek complained to the TFCC and petitioned for recovery of investments. The Chamber discussed the issue, in the presence of the film's producer K.S. Rama Rao," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

But KS Rama Rao blamed Vijay Devarakonda for its failure of the film, quoting his creative differences with the director. The distributors requested TFCC to recover their losses from the actor. "So, the chamber sent a message to director Puri, who is now working with Vijay for a pan-Indian film," the source said.

Puri Jagannadh, who is also producing Fighter, has put a huge amount of money on the stake on the film in bid to cash in on Vijay Devarakonda's stardom. To his shock, the TFCC has informed him that the actor should cooperate and compensate for the losses of its distributors.

If he does not fulfill its demand, the Chamber may ask the Distributors' Association not to distribute Fighter. "In the message to Puri, the chamber said Vijay should compensate the distributors at least partially for the losses incurred by his film. This may affect him as he is also the producer of the film," added the source.

Fighter untitled movie is a romantic action entertainer starring Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday, who is entering Tollywood with this film, which is expected to hit the screens on November 20. If he wants to avoid last-minute tension, Puri Jagannadh should take the initiative to sort out the issues between the actor and TFCC.