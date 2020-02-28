Even though World Famous Lover is done and dusted, the movie continues to make the news. The film which flopped is now facing backlash from distributors who have lost money due to the film. Now they're pulling up Vijay Deverakonda to take responsibility for the film.

Vijay Deverakonda was already in trouble due to his fallout with the director Kranthi Madhav. Producer KS Ramarao was also seeking a refund from the actor to pay off investors and distributors. Now reports have emerged that the actor may have conceded to reimburse half his fee.

Vijay Deverakonda returns half his fee for World Famous Lover

The romantic drama Wolrd Famous Lover released on Valentine's day but received no love. While the film was criticized for the plot and the dull story, it was really the commercial failure of the film that has hit its makers the most.

KS Ramarao had hoped to revive the glory of his production house through the film and even gave Vijay Dverakonda his flat worth Rs. 2 crores. The film incurred huge losses and Vijay Deverakonda charged an enormous fee on the film. A central point as to why the Tollywood star is being pulled up is because he was involved in making critical changes to the film in terms of direction, as reports of him ghost-directing some parts of World Famous Lover emerged.

Latest reports suggest that the actor has returned half his remuneration which was requested by KS Ramarao. Distributors on the film took up the issue with the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce and sent notices to Jagannadh Puri who is directing Vijay Deverakonda's next with Ananya Panday. The film is supposed to be a pan-Indian film produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Compensating for losses is not a new concept, stars like Rajinikanth have also done so in the past. World Famous Lover doesn't seem to be letting go of Vijay Deverakonda any time soon.