World Famous Lover (WFL) ended up making a poor collection at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. It is set to be another flop movie for Vijay Devarakonda after Dear Comrade (DC) and Nota.

Vijay Devarakonda created a big sensation in the Telugu film industry with his first movie Pelli Choopulu. He went on stun everyone in the industry with his performances in Arjun Reddy, Mahanati and Geetha Govindam, which have become blockbusters at the box office.

But his success-streak short-lived with Nota bombing at the box office. The failure of Dear Comrade was another big setback for the actor.

The young actor has pinned a lot of hopes on his latest outing World Famous Lover, which hit the screens on February 14.

But the trailer and few of its other promos had next response with some people expressing their displeasure over Vijay Devarakonda trying the same formula of Arjun Reddy in this film too.

Despite this, World Famous Lover opened to decent response and collected approximately Rs 9.30 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day.But the movie failed to beat the business records of Vijay Devarakonda's previous big openers. It was expected to fare well at the ticket counters over the weekend.

But the Vijay Devarakonda starrer received mixed talk from the viewers and the word of mouth hit its collection badly on the following days.

World Famous Lover has collected Rs 16 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. Its three-day total is lower than that of the actor's previous releases like Nota, Taxiwala and Dear Comrade.

World Famous Lover fetched Rs 29 crore

Made on a budget of Rs 35 crore, World Famous Lover fetched Rs 29 crore for its producers from the sale of its global theatrical rights.

The movie has reportedly earned Rs 8.60 crore for its distributors in three days. It was expected to return them over 60 per cent of their investments in the first weekend. But it ended up making less than 30 per cent recovery. It is heading to become a double disaster.