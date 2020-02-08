Arjun Reddy has taken Vijay Deverakonda to heights. He became a heartthrob and has been showered by many scripts.

But unfortunately, he couldn't bag all of them and those which he had bagged, have failed in living up to the expectations of the audiences. Taxiwala did well at the box office, but cannot be called a blockbuster.

Geetha Govindam is worth watching again and again for some quality entertainment. Next come NOTA and Dear Comrade which tanked at the box office, leaving the producers in losses.

Also, his upcoming film Hero, which had to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers has been shelved is what reports suggest, as it led to controversies with Sivakarthkeyan's Hero.

The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film World Famous Lover, which is directed by Kranthi Madhav. The recent flops in his career have affected the buzz of his next. There has been no news about this film and it did not make any headlines.

But now, suddenly, with the release of the trailer of World Famous Lover, looks like the actual Rowdy VD is back. The film has Raashi Khanna, Isabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa and Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading ladies and it is an anthology film.

The trailer looks promising enough in delivering a good film and one can say that Vijay, with that Arjun Reddy swag, is back. Vijay Deverakonda is playing four different roles in this film and sources say that Vijay has performed really well in this film by showing amazing variations in all the characters he has played.

Also, he has Puri Jagannadh's Fighter in his kitty. The shoot of the film is taking place on a brisk pace in Mumbai and Vijay will be seen playing a fighter in this film, which is produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh together under the banner of Puri Connects.