Young Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda has broken his silence over the negative reviews for his recent release NOTA and fans' war of words. He assured to study the criticism and correct his mistakes.

NOTA is a bilingual movie that marks the acting debut of Vijay Devarakonda in Kollywood. The success of his previous like Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam had generated a lot of hype and curiosity for the latest film, which was released in cinema halls around the world on October 5.

But NOTA failed to live up to the expectations of the many viewers' and critics, who were disappointed with Vijay Devarakonda for choosing the script. The word of mouth took a toll on its collection from the second day of release. The actor took to his Twitter account on Monday respond to everyone.

In a lengthy message, Vijay Devarakonda said that he would take responsibility for the story. Meanwhile, the actor has also revealed that he has taken all the criticism seriously and would study it and correct his mistakes. Here is the tweet of the Geetha Govindam star.

To everyone who goes to the cinema for me And to all who hope others fail and celebrate it ._• I will not make excuses, I take responsibility, I am proud of NOTA. It's a story I wanted to tell, a character explored and a performance delivered. Tamil Nadu, the national media and all the audience who loved it here, your love has been received. All the disappointment and criticism is taken seriously, it will be studied, the miscalculation on my side corrected, decisions evaluated and work put in but the attitude will not change. A success or failure isn't what makes or breaks a Rowdy. The day you stop, give in, give up, that's when you stop being one. And being Rowdy isn't about just winning, it's fighting for that win, it's an attitude that burns inside us, so be proud rowdies, keep fighting. Gelusthe Gelustamm Leda Nerchukuntamm. For those who are celebrating this, ippude pandaga cheskondi 17 I will be back. Rowdy for life! Your man. Vijay Deverakonda.

Two days before NOTA hit the screens, Vijay Devarakonda had requested his fans not to engage in a war of words and abuse others on social media. He had released poster show his lengthy message to his fans and he captioned it with, "As we grow in numbers, it's time we set our own rules. We are young and can make this change - You and Me."

Hey Rowdy Loves, We are causing change - Be it cinema, be it lifestyle, be it our RowdyCulture or be it an attitude to be ourselves. It's time we set a trend for social media positivity. So many of you lovingly put my pictures as your DP, but I see you in war of words with others. I wouldn't do that, so shouldn't you, I know it can be hard but I've got till wherever I've got by working on myself and my life, I don't bother about another. Live and Let live p4 So even if hated, let's just wish everyone well and and let us be happy. You have nothing to worry, I'll always give you Good Films, Great Clothes and so much more. I do not want to see any online abuse - full chill and love. Love always, Rowdy Out.