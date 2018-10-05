Tollywood's youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is entering Tamil film industry with his bilingual NOTA. Anand Shankar, who directed movies like Arima Nambi and Irumugan, has helmed the movie, which has Mehreen Pirzada in the female lead.

Veteran actors like Sathyaraj, Nassar, Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Yashika Aannand, MS Bhaskar and others are in the supporting cast. Sam CS has composed the music, Santhana Krishnan and Ravichandran have handled the cinematography department, while Raymond Derrick Crasta has edited the flick.

Story:

Varun (Vijay Deverakonda) is an irresponsible guy, who has returned to Chennai from abroad. As in political thrillers, he accidentally forays into politics and turns the Chief Minister of the state. His nature is not tailor made for the politics, but he understands the politics and he adapts to a difficult situation. The story will be spiced up with political innuendos from the present political situation of the country.

Hype:

There is a lot of expectations riding on the movie after Vijay Deverakonda's last two movies – Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam – turned out to be blockbusters. Not just in Andhra, he is having decent following in Tamil Nadu as well. As a result, the film has been made in Kollywood.

Will the film live up to the expectations? Find out from the viewers'' words below:

Christopher Kanagaraj: #NOTA - 'No' da Even gud performers like VD, Satyaraj & Nasser couldnt save tis one. VD's swag missing. Namesake heroine Mehren. Few scenes related to current politics r gud. Content s okay, but sloppy screenplay creates 0 impact & fail 2 connect. Worst songs. Disappointment!

Sridevi Sreedhar: A mass entertainer which will keep u engaged at a crisp running time of 146 mints. Kudos @anandshank for a neat screenplay & not making this political thriller into cliched commercial potboiler. @TheDeverakonda is perfect choice as the protagonist

Venkatramanan‏ @VenkatRamanan: #NOTA - Crisp, political drama goes with the flow. @TheDeverakonda gets a warm welcome with this content in Tamil. Gives the instance of current, seen political scenario.

Review Ram‏ @MovieReviewRam: #NOTA - Interval - Has few powerful moments that suits the current Political scenario. #VijayDeverakonda is impressive. Has problems with dialogues which a bilingual usually carry, progression becomes slow after a speed start. Game begins at the break-point. 'Watchable' so far

Kaushik LM @LMKMovieManiac: #NOTA 1st half - Going good. Interesting, gripping political drama by @anandshank. @TheDeverakonda as the #RowdyCM is highly convincing. The ever-dependable Sathyaraj and Sanchana Natarajan are impressive too.. @samcsmusic's BGM score suits the film's grandeur and scale. #NOTA 1st half - Some of the political scenes and dialogues are connecting well with the crowd, getting applause. Relevant to the political climate in the South.

Rajasekar @sekartweets: #NOTA first half- A relevant political drama highlighting some of the important political happenings in Tamil Nadu. @TheDeverakonda shines as the Rowdy CM.

Sidhu‏ @sidhuwrites: #NOTA Interval: Quite interesting so far. @anandshank sets up the premise nicely with a political backdrop that suits our own situation. Smooth sailing.

Prashanth Rangaswamy @itisprashanth: #NOTA Interval - Commercial dark horse . @TheDeverakonda erangi adikuraapdi. This week is magic or what ?? . This movie will be a single screen delight. All tamilnadu political parties total damage. Lot of meme material inside.