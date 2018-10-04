Shivaraj Kumar has wished all the success to Vijay Deverakonda for his latest movie NOTA. The latter was in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 3, to promote the bilingual movie made in Telugu and Tamil language.

Shivanna compared Vijay Deverakonda and said that he is a huge fan of him. "I am an ardent fan of Kamal Haasan. When I was 12, I had hugged me for the first time and did not take bath for three days. I see Kamal in Vijay."

The Sandalwood superstar mentioned that Vijay Deverakonda has the smartness to pick subjects like Kamal Haasan. Shivanna claimed that he has seen Arjun Reddy and Pelli Choopulu, but is yet to watch Vijay's recent blockbuster Geetha Govindam.

"He is a subtle actor and easy actor. It is a treat to watch him on screen. Even if I miss to watch NOTA on the first day, I would watch it next day," Shivaraj Kumar said while stating that his daughter is a fan of the Tollywood's fast-growing actor.

Shivaraj Kumar said that producer KE Gnanavel Raja is bankrolling his next film, which is set in the rural backdrop.

NOTA, which will hit the screens on Friday, October 5, is a political thriller, distributed by Rockline Venkatesh in Karnataka. Mehreen Pirzada is the female lead in the movie, which has Nassar, Sathyaraj and others in the cast.