Director Anand Shankar's Telugu movie NOTA (None of the above) starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mehreen Pirzada, has received positive review and rating from the audience.

NOTA is a political thriller film and Shan Karuppusamy has written the script and dialogues for the movie which is directed by Anand Shankar. The movie has been produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the banner Studio Green. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2 hour 30 minutes.

NOTA movie story: It is about spoilt-youngster Varun (Vijay Deverakonda), who accidentally becomes the chief minister of Great Andhra Pradesh. He takes his job lightly, but situations force him to become serious. The twist in the tale is that he learns that his father ex-CM is behind many crimes in the state. How he handles the situation forms the crux of the story.

Performances: Vijay Devarakonda has delivered a fantastic performance, which is the highlight of NOTA. Nassar and Sathyaraj have done a good job and their acting is also among the highlights of the film. Mehreen Pirzada, Yashika Aannand, Anastasia Maslova, Sanchana Natarajan, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and MS Bhaskar have done justice to their roles.

Technical: NOTA has good production values. CS Sam's background score, Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran's cinematography, punch dialogues, art direction and Raymond Derrick Crasta's editing are the attractions on the technical front.

NOTA movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers reaction on the film shared on Twitter. Stay locked to this page to read the audience's response.