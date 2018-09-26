Many Vijay Devarakonda fans are upset with the way they are promoting his upcoming movie Nota and they have warned the makers of the film not to take his stardom for granted.

Vijay Devarakonda is a young Telugu actor, who has been churning out back-to-back hits. With each of his releases, his fan-base has grown multifold. His last outing Geetha Govindam has made mind-blowing collections at the worldwide box office and made him the gen-next superstar of Tollywood. Its huge success has generated a lot of curiosity and expectations about his next outing Nota.

Nota is a bilingual political thriller movie that is simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil. This movie marks Vijay Devarakonda's debut in Kollywood. All his fans want this film to be a blockbuster in Tamil Nadu and make this actor popular among the Tamil speaking filmgoers. They have requested the Arjun Reddy star to do an aggressive promotion for the flick.

A fan named Samanya Reddy‏ (@coffees1980) tweeted, "@TheDeverakonda brother pls do aggressive marketing4 #nota Tamil version.i want u2win d race there by big margin among the releases on that same dates.if u don't reply2me,it's totally fine but win the race.I have a selfish motto behind this tweet.I wil tweet back after ur success (sic)"

Nota is scheduled for theatrical release in both languages on October 5. The movie is eight days away from its release, but the makers are yet to unveil its songs. This morning, the producer announced that a party song would be launched at 11 am, but it was not released even after 12.30 pm. Many fans, who are upset with the delay, are warning the producers against laidback attitude in its promotion.

A fan named Gnanodayam‏ (@gnanodayam) tweeted, "Quite disappointed with #NOTA promotions. @GeethaArts played a huge role in #GeethaGovindam success. They released the first song of the movie atleast a month before the movie released, audio function 15 days before release and a pre release fucntion (Vizag) 3 days before release."

In his next Twitter post, Gnanodayam‏ warned the producers of Nota, "Hardly 8 days left for #NOTA release and no promotional event so far. If the makers are taking @TheDeverakonda stardom for granted, audinces "em babu laddu kaavaala" ani aduguthaaru (sic)"