Vijay Deverakonda is all set to unveil the party song from his upcoming movie Nota - Yethikka Yethikka (Telugu version) and Shot Number (Tamil version) at 11.00 am on September 26.

Directed by Anand Shankar, Nota is a bilingual movie that is simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil. The makers of the movie released teaser of Yethikka Yethikka on September 23 and the 25-second-long first look video has received fantastic response. Its Telugu version has received 735,747 views on YouTube, while its Tamil version registered 212,982 views in less than three days.

The elated producers of Nota are now set to complete song in both the languages. Sreedhar Pillai tweeted this morning, "#NOTA @TheDeverakonda political thriller from @anandshank, party starts at 11am #ShotNumberSongFrom11AM @StudioGreen2. Release worldwide on October 5."

Journalist Haricharan Pudipeddi also shared a poster of the song and tweeted, "Gear up for #Nota party. #YethikkaYethikka song from 11 AM today. #ShotNumberSongFrom11AM"

