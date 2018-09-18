Some selfie photos featuring actor Vijay Devarakonda in an intimate position with a mystery foreign girl have been leaked on the internet. The pics are creating a lot of buzz on social media.

Vijay Devarakonda has become a big young sensation in the Telugu film industry with back-to-back hits like Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam. He has been making the headlines for all good reasons these days. But now, he is in the news after his intimate selfies hit the net.

Four selfies featuring Vijay Devarakonda with a foreign girl have been leaked on the internet and there is no clarity on the person who released them. All the photos have been taken by the mystery girl. In one of them, the actor is kissing her and other features him lying on the bed, while she takes the selfie sitting on a chair near him. Two other photos feature her in his arms.

It is not clear whether they are morphed or real ones. A section of media claims that they are real photos and were taken during a photoshoot that had taken place before the release of Arjun Reddy. Another section of the media claims that they are real and the mystery girl featured in them is none other than his girlfriend.

It was rumoured earlier that Vijay Devarakonda is dating a foreigner named Vimmy. It was also reported that the actor had got engaged to her secretly and would get married to her soon.

He had laughed off the speculations saying that the media had overlooked to write about his sons Rummy and Dummy with their mother Vimmy.

Actor Vijay Devarakonda had posted on his Facebook page on June 3, 2017, "Lol. 14 hours flight lo unte, India lo Na pelli chestunaranta. My 2 Sons Rummy & Dummy who the press forgot to mention along with their Mummy Vimmy all thank the Press for the warm wishes #Funny #Gossip (sic)."