While many Bharatiya Janata Party party workers were hoping for BS Yeddyurappa to immediately take charge as Karnataka Chief Minister, the party leadership is yet to stake claim to power even after 48 hours after the collapse of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government.

Three-time Chief Minister Yeddyurappa is waiting for a green signal from the party leadership in New Delhi to form his government. A Karnataka BJP delegation, headed by Jagadish Shettar, met party president Amit Shah on Thursday, July 25, but the meeting remained inconclusive.

The delegation will reportedly meet Shah again later on Thursday and a final decision will be taken in the Parliamentary Board meeting.

"We met Amit Shah and JP Nadda regarding the political scenario in Karnataka, the formation of a BJP government in the state and steps to be taken. They want to discuss again this afternoon at 3 pm, then they will take a final decision in the Parliamentary Board meeting," said Shettar.

According to the state BJP leaders, the party high command is delaying the announcement of their decision because of the disqualification petition of 15 rebel MLAs pending before Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

The Speaker held a meeting with lawyers to seek legal opinion on the disqualification of rebel MLAs. He is likely to take a decision by Friday.

While both Congress and JD(S) are insisting on their disqualification, the Assembly strength will come down to 205 from the total strength of 224 if the disqualification is accepted. The BJP will form a government with their 105 MLAs. But if the Speaker does not decide on the disqualification soon, the party won't be able to prove the majority as the required number is 112 or 113.

Yeddyurappa said on Wednesday he was waiting for "blessings" from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. "I came here to take the blessings of senior leaders of the Sangh Parivar. I'm waiting for instructions from Delhi, at any point of time we will call for Legislature Party and then head to the Raj Bhavan," he told reporters outside the RSS office in Bengaluru.