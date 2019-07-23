The Karnataka Police imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Bengaluru for 48 hours on Tuesday due to the ongoing political crisis and protests near the Vidhana Soudha. It prohibits the assembly of more than four persons in an area.
A clash also broke out between Congress and BJP workers outside Nitesh Apartments at Race Course Road after independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh were spotted there.
Live Updates
Ready to sacrifice my post: CM HD Kumaraswamy
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy apologised to the opposition and voters for keeping them waiting during the assembly session on Tuesday. He said that he is fed up of the current political crisis in the state. "I'm ready to sacrifice my post," said CM Kumaraswamy
Siddaramaiah wants MLA B Nagendra at Vidhana Soudha
The former chief minister and CLP leader Siddaramaiah reportedly instructed food and civil supplies minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan to bring MLA B Nagendra to Vidhana Soudha during the last minutes of the confidence motion.
Nagendra was not present for the floor test as he was admitted at a private hospital in Hebbal.
Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru ahead of trust vote
The Bengaluru City Police (BCP) commissioner Alok Kumar has imposed Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC ) across Bengaluru ahead of the vote of trust. The bars, pubs and liquor stores in the city have been ordered to remain shut for 48 hours starting from Tuesday at 6 pm.
"Due to the tension prevailing on either side, various political groups gathering here and there and coming face to face with each other, to prevent any untoward incident, we have declared Section 144 all over Bengaluru city police limits and we have also declared that there will be prohibition and all bars, pubs and wine shops will be closed today and tomorrow," Commissioner Alok Kumar told the media, reports The News Minute.