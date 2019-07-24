Hours after the 14-month-old HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government of Karnataka collapsed, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and former CM BS Yeddyurappa may stake claim to power only after the approval of the party's leadership in Delhi.
On Tuesday evening, the JDS-Congress lost the trust vote in Karnataka assembly as a total of 20 MLAs abstained from voting in the floor test and BJP won with 105 MLAs in support.
Kumaraswamy tendered his resignation as the chief minister after meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala while Yeddyurappa congratulated BJP and party president Amit Shah for winning the vote.
Live Updates
Karnataka BJP MLA met Raghaveshwara Bharati Swami in Bengaluru
Karnataka BJP MLA CT Ravi (in kurta), along with his supporters met Raghaveshwara Bharati Swami in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Congress meeting underway in Bengaluru
Congress leaders meeting underway in Bengaluru, Karnataka following the defeat of Congress-JD(S) government during the trust vote in Assembly on Tuesday.
Karnataka Congress leaders meeting underway in Bengaluru following the defeat of Congress-JD(S) government during the trust vote in Assembly, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/xiZykRDO4s— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019
Mayawati slams BJP
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has slammed the BJP, stating that the way power and money were used to topple the JDS-Congress coalition government is shameful.
कर्नाटक में बीजेपी ने संवैधानिक मर्यादाओं को ताक़ पर रखने के साथ-साथ जिस प्रकार से सत्ता व धनबल का इस्तेमाल करके विपक्ष की सरकार को गिराने का काम किया है वह भी लोकतंत्र के इतिहास में काले अध्याय के रूप में दर्ज रहेगा। इसकी जितनी भी निन्दा की जाए वह कम है।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 24, 2019