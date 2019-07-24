Live

Hours after the 14-month-old HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government of Karnataka collapsed, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and former CM BS Yeddyurappa may stake claim to power only after the approval of the party's leadership in Delhi.

On Tuesday evening, the JDS-Congress lost the trust vote in Karnataka assembly as a total of 20 MLAs abstained from voting in the floor test and BJP won with 105 MLAs in support.

Kumaraswamy tendered his resignation as the chief minister after meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala while Yeddyurappa congratulated BJP and party president Amit Shah for winning the vote.

Live Updates