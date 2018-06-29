Tamil TV actress Nilani was granted conditional bail by the Saidapet court on Friday, June 29. She was arrested by Vadapalani police in Coonoor on June 21 over her comments on the police in connection with the police firing on Thoothukudi protesters.

The actress had come down heavily on police brutality on the Sterlite protesters. In a Facebook live video, Nilani, who sported a khakhi dress, had claimed that she was ashamed of wearing the costume and would have met the families of the victims if she was not occupied with her commitments.

"They are trying to project the protestors as terrorists, but we are fighting the issue peacefully," she had said in the clip, which had gone viral.

According to The Hindu, a case was filed against her under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and 66 D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

The police had arrested Nilani and produced the actress before the Saidapet court, which sent her to jail till July 5. On Friday, she was granted conditional bail. She cannot leave Chennai till further orders.

Nilani is a familiar name among the Tamil TV audience. After acting in the role of Kunti in Sun TV's Mahabharatham, she was seen in serials like Thendral and Priyamanaval.

The actress has also acted in a couple of movies that include Sibiraj's Naaigal Jaakirathai.