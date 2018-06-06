Actor Vijay recently met victims of Sterlite protest firing. About 13 people were killed last month and several were left injured when police opened fire at the protesters. The actor lent financial assistance to the families during his secret visit.

Sources say that Vijay went to Tuticorin last night, June 5, to meet families of the victims. To avoid unnecessary attention from the public and media, the Kaththi star visited the houses in a two-wheeler.

Reports say that the Ilayathalapathy paid Rs 1 lakh each to the families. The actor will be visiting the hospital on Wednesday, June 6, to meet the injured people who are still undergoing treatment.

The family members have now spoken to the media where they have praised the humble and down-to-earth attitude of the actor. "His visit was like a son participating in our tragedy and very comforting," a mother of a victim is quoted as saying by a Tamil news channel.

It has to be noted that actors-turned-politicians like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Sarath Kumar have already met the victims recently.

No Press Meet,

No Loose Talk.

Just a Simple Visit to the Victim's Home.

This is why we love him! #ThalapathyVijay ❤ #Thoothukudi #SterliteProtest #Vijay pic.twitter.com/iId4ORCLqh — Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@TrollCinemaOff) June 6, 2018

In fact, Rajinikanth landed in a controversy after meeting the Sterlite victims. An injured protestor embarrassed the veteran actor by asking, "who are you," as he was furious with the superstar for not meeting them during their 100-day protest. Later, the 67-year old actor's outburst on the media for asking him "uncomfortable" question draw the ire of the reporters.

The 100-day protest on the expansion of UK-based Vedanta Resources' Copper plant in its Thoothukudi factory turned ended in tragedy, with the police resorting to open firing.