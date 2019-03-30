Conspiracy theorists all across the world strongly believe that alien life is a reality and these extraterrestrial beings from deep space have been regularly visiting the earth. As per these conspiracy theorists, UFO sightings are incriminating proof of their existence and they believe that aliens are using advanced flying vessels that use anti-gravity technology to travel across the universe. Interestingly, the number of UFO sightings near the International Space Station (ISS) have witnessed a drastic rise in the recent years and this has compelled many people to believe that aliens are in contact with astronauts at the ISS.

Here are five UFO sightings near the ISS that hint at the possibility of alien existence.

An unexpected move from NASA during the planned female spacewalk

NASA had announced that they will conduct female spacewalks on March 29. The space agency had revealed that Christina Koch and Anne McClain will be participating in the scheduled spacewalk. However, NASA cancelled the plan in the last minute stating that spacesuits are not fit for the astronauts. Later, they replaced McClain with Nick Hague.

Popular conspiracy theorist Tyler Glockner who runs the YouTube channel 'Secureteam10' soon claimed that it was due to a UFO sighting near the ISS that compelled NASA to change their scheduled plan. As per Glockner, NASA had also cut the live feed soon after the entry of the UFO.

Cloaked alien ship near International Space Station

This discovery was made by popular alien researcher Scott C Waring who runs the website 'UFO Sightings Daily'. A few days back, Waring claimed that he spotted a cloaked alien ship near the ISS.

In his website post, Waring claimed that the object was spotted from the NASA live feed. He also revealed that the alleged UFO was just 50 meters away from the International Space Station.

SpaceX and NASA work hand-in-glove to cover alien existence?

Eagle-eyed conspiracy theorists recently spotted a triangular-shaped UFO zooming past SpaceX's Dragon during its early December mission to the ISS. The object was also captured from NASA's ISS live feed and in the video, a triangular object with well-defined edges can be seen slowly moving near the space station.

The video soon went viral, and many people claimed that this clip is authentic proof of alien existence. However, some conspiracy theorists outlandishly argued that Donald Trump's space force is already operational and the triangular UFO might actually be SpaceX's escort vehicle provided by the United States government.

Multiple UFOs near International Space Station's window

This spectacular finding was made by Tyler Glockner. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel last March, Samantha Cristoforertti, an Italian astronaut can be seen taking a tour inside the space station.

At one point in time, Samantha can be seen opening a hatch to show something outside the space station. Shockingly, at the same moment, multiple flying objects can be seen zooming past the space station in amazing speed.

Triangular UFO near the ISS

After spotting a seemingly triangular UFO near the ISS, Scott C Waring claimed that it could be either an alien ship or a secret military vessel. In a post on his website, Scott C Waring assured that the ship could be even the secretive TR-3B, the alleged anti-gravity vessel developed by the United States Air Force during the Gulf War.