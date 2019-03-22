Scott C Waring is now one of the most popular figures among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. The self-proclaimed researcher, over the course of time, has spotted many anomalies in NASA images takes from Mars and Moon, and it has made many people believe that alien life is a reality. Now, Waring has claimed to have spotted a cloaking alien ship near the International Space Station (ISS).

In a recent post on his website 'UFO Sightings Daily', Waring revealed that the object was spotted from the NASA live feed. He also added that the alleged flying ship was almost 30-50 meters away from the space station.

Waring assured that this flying object is not the SpaceX Dragon Capsule, and he made it clear that this spacecraft is not manmade. After analyzing the nature of the video, Waring revealed that this object could be an alien spaceship from deep space that paid a visit to the International Space Station.

"I was looking at the live Internet NASA cams when I caught an object near the space station. I first caught a small object, which is the same UFO, just further away and a few hours earlier. Then I caught the same UFO closer up. This time it was about 30-50 meters away from the space station. It was huge! The UFO was partially cloaked but was revealed by sunlight bouncing off of it," wrote Waring on his website.

Waring also alleged that NASA is involved in an alien coverup, and the space agency is intentionally hiding dark secrets about extraterrestrial existence fearing public panic. As per Waring, despite the coverup measures adopted by NASA, bitter truths are now getting opened up, and people will soon know the real facts about alien life in the near future.

A few weeks back, Scott C Waring had urged Donald Trump to make him the head of the United States space agency, so that he can unveil all the mysteries associated with alien existence. Waring made this demand after he spotted fossil-like structures on the Red Planet.