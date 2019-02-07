Alien enthusiasts strongly believe that the UFO sightings which happen all across the world are solid proof of alien existence in dark nooks of the universe. To add authenticity to these claims, they now argue that a picture taken in 2015 by a NASA astronaut while aboard the International Space Station (ISS) shows a cylindrical UFO on the right corner. Interestingly, the anomaly appeared on the photo when NASA astronaut Scott Kelly tried to capture the image of India from the outer space.

Even though Kelly posted this image on Twitter long ago, on November 15, 2015, it was now that a section of conspiracy theorists found a glowing structure on the top right side of the image.

After analyzing the image, many conspiracy theorists strongly argued that the image of the UFO was accidentally clicked by Scott Kelly, and this picture indicates that aliens are visiting astronauts at the ISS regularly.

However, theories surrounding the alien UFO were quickly debunked after experts revealed the real secret behind the anomaly. Many experts who checked the image found that the UFO found on the right side of the image is actually a part of the ISS itself. To prove their theory, they even adjusted the brightness of the image and concluded that the image released by Scott Kelly is no way suspicious in any aspect.

This is not the first time conspiracy theorists are going crazy over UFO sightings near the International Space Station. Earlier, popular UFO researcher Tyler Glockner released a video that shows multiple flying objects hovering near the ISS when Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti was taking a tour inside the space station.

When Samantha opened up a hatch to show something outside the space station, two unidentified flying objects made a close flyby near the window, and it made many people believe that alien life is a reality. Some conspiracy theorists even went ahead and argued that space agencies like NASA, ESA, and ISRO are well aware of extraterrestrial existence, though these establishments refuted such speculations.