NASA, the United States space agency had previously revealed that Christina Koch and Anne McClain will perform the first-ever spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS) today. However, the space agency cancelled the plan last minute stating that the spacesuits were not fit for the astronauts and they replaced McClain with Nick Hague.

The unexpected move from NASA has now triggered lots of speculations and conspiracy theorist Tyler Glockner claimed that it was an appearance of a UFO near the International Space Station which compelled NASA to change the plan. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel 'Secureteam 10', Glockner revealed that it might be some kind of extraterrestrial interference which derailed NASA's plans to conduct the spacewalk.

Glockner also revealed that ISS live feed was cut off unexpectedly when the UFO starts appearing in the screen. He added that such events have happened in the past.

"This is another example of NASA cutting the live feed after a UFO appeared while one of the astronauts is out doing a spacewalk. You will notice for the good portion of the video there is no UFO. The UFO appears just above the Earth's horizon line and I want you guys to notice that up until the UFO appears, the video feed is pretty stable. I want you guys to watch here, right as the UFO appears you'll notice the live feed get more and more interference until they finally decide to cut it," said Glockner in the video.

The video uploaded by Glockner has already gone viral on YouTube and as of now, it has racked up more than 1,00,000 views. After watching the video, viewers of 'Secureteam10' put forward various theories explaining the strange sighting.

"Did anyone else notice that the astronaut dropped his drill and the next feed shows he's holding a camera looking device. Which, I believe the astronaut warned NASA to drop the live feed," commented LL Guerra, a YouTube user.

"The NASA video interference looked suspiciously like a VHS cassette on a dirty head, or otherwise analog, rather than digital interference with pixelation and square "holes" in the image. Ever watch a DVD with a scratch?" commented Aaron, another YouTuber.

This is not the first time that anomalies are being spotted near the International Space Station. A few days back, self-proclaimed extraterrestrial researcher Scott C Waring claimed to have spotted a cloaking alien spaceship near the ISS. In his website post, Waring revealed that he spotted the object from the NASA live feed and argued that the flying ship was just 50 meters away from the space station.