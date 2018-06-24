Spider-Man: Homecoming 2's title is finally revealed, thanks to Tom Holland. The king of Marvel leaks accidentally leaked the well-guarded title to his 10 million followers on Instagram. What's more? He might have confirmed a major spoiler regarding another Marvel character's standalone film in a Spiderman spin-off, Venom.

The 22-year-old actor, who is attending the Ace Comic-Con in Seattle along with several other Marvel Cinematic Universe stars, dropped the spoiler of his upcoming Marvel solo adventure in an Instagram video from the event.

Holland shot a video apologising that there won't be an update from the movie coming out this weekend. While Marvel Studios may not have a revelation to share, Holland dropped a Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 update when he waved a tablet to inform fans he's reading the script of the movie at the time.

His naïve act confirmed that Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 is titled Far From Home.

The actor later confirmed in a live Q&A panel with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, that the leak was legit.

I just got sent the new script for a film I might do this summer, and I might have accidentally revealed the title of the movie. It's called Spider-Man: Far From Home.

While we now know that it will be the title and could follow a storyline post Avengers 4, the actor may have cleared the air on a long speculation about his appearance in the Tom Hardy-starrer Venom.

In the video, Holland merely talks about coming to life in Avengers 4 and judging by the title, the storyline could follow his journey back from Titan, Thanos' home planet, where he was turned to dust in Infinity War. It is still unclear if he will come back to life where he died or if Avengers 4 could revive him on a planet that's not Earth.

There is no Venom connection explored by him or referenced in the title, settling the fact that Spider-Man will not be seen in the upcoming venture centered around the antagonist. The Spider-Man spinoff movie will solely focus on the vicious villain, as the Venom director hinted previously.

In an interview with Empire last month, Ruben Fleischer said, "This feels very much like Venom's movie. It's the introduction of the character. As to where it will go in future movies, and who he'll run across, I can't say."

Many fans were not convinced as the director hadn't clearly shut down speculations. However, Holland's new update likely confirms that the two characters are not crossing paths as for now.