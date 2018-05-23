Avengers: Infinity War was a heart-breaking movie from the word go. With every scene passing by and every death, the movie ended on a sad note, leaving Marvel fans wondering what could happen next in Avengers 4.

Although that is a mystery which will unfold in May 2019, Marvel Studios decided to tease what to expect from the summer release next year and it seems like yet another scary ride.

Going by the synopsis, the makers decided to let fans hang on to the speculation of time travel and flashback theories. The synopsis was revealed by License Global and it hints at more sacrifices, twists and reality. License Global was also the first publication to reveal the synopsis for Avengers: Infinity War.

Here's the synopsis:

A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.

So does this mean that several characters like Iron Man and Captain America cross paths with the events of the past (as seen in these leaked pictures) in search of reality?

Earlier this month, a fan noted that there are two Tony's in the leaked pictures. "I'M LATE BUT I just realised that this has to be time travel and not a flashback because there are two Tonys in the same place?? (see the door behind loki and tony) ALSO someone removes the muffle and the shackles from loki's wrists," the fan wrote, Comicbook.com noted.

In Infinity War, Doctor Strange shared that there were only one out of 14 billion possibilities to win against Thanos. Judging by the synopsis, it looks like Avengers will be taking the most difficult path to avenge the deaths.

We'll have to wait for Russo Brothers to share more details. As of now, all we know is that Gamora is alive and stuck in the

Meanwhile, Infinity War is fast-pacing towards surpassing $2-billion hallmark worldwide. Forbes notes that the film is crossing the $600 million at the US box office soon, Box Office Mojo notes.

Avengers 4 is slated to release on May 3, 2019.