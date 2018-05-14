After the shocking ending of Avengers: Infinity War, everyone is eager to know what will happen in Avengers 4. Everyone's curious about how the remaining Avengers will avenge the deaths and defeat Thanos.

While that question will be answered only next summer, leaked pictures from last year hinted that there will be some flashback moments. Several photos teased the return of Loki and showed the Avengers in their old avatars reuniting.

A fresh set of spotting has revealed that not only will Loki make a return, Scarlet Witch's brother Quicksilver could come back from the dead. According to several reports, actor Taylor-Johnson has been spotted on the location of Avengers 4 filming heavily hinting that the Marvel character could come back to life.

Quicksilver was seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron, with Scarlet Witch, as the pawns of Ultron after they were worked for Hydra. His superpower was to superspeed. Quicksilver died during his attempt to save Hawkeye in Age of Ultron.

So, how does he come back into the current scenario? While the Russo Brothers refuse to share anything (not even the title) from the untitled Infinity War sequel, several fan theories are trying to pin down what exactly happens.

The most common assumption is that the Avengers will travel through time. Several leaked photos from the sets have been strongly inclining towards the theory. While Quicksilver's spotting hints that Avengers 4 will pass through the time when Ultron attacked the Avengers, previously leaked photos hint at events taking place when Loki attacked the Avengers in the first Avengers movie.

There are also theories suggesting that there would be flashbacks. This conclusion supports the leaked photos from the World War set up which hinted a Captain America backstory.

Fans will have to wait until the release of Avenger 4 on May 3, 2019, to know what happens.