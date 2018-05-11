Ever since Avengers: Infinity War released two weeks ago, fans have been debating over who should be blamed for Thanos' deadly snap. Majority of Marvel fans have been pointing fingers at the emotional Star-Lord, from the Guardians of the Galaxy, whose act failed Spider-Man, Iron Man and Doctor Strange's attempt to get the Infinity Stones-studded gauntlet out of Thanos' hand.

However, Infinity War directors share a different opinion about the situation. Joe and Anthony Russo believe it is not Star-Lord but Thor to be blamed for Thanos' snap. The directors revealed this during an interaction with Comicbook.com.

Spoiler alert:

In the movie, Thor arrives in Wakanda where Thanos and his Black Order are attempting to acquire the last Infinity Stone from Vision's head. The God of Thunder arrives with his newly acquired weapon, the Stormbreaker hammer. When he crosses paths with Thanos, who is about to snap his fingers, the Marvel character hits the hammer on the Mad Titan's chest.

Thanos corrects the Asgardian that he should have aimed for the head and you see the instant regret on Thor's face.

"I would argue that the fan base could be equally upset with Thor, who chose to throw that ax into Thanos chest and not his head. Because he wanted to tell Thanos that he got his revenge," he told the publication.

"Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened. These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make and hopefully, the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories," the co-director added.

"Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice."

Damn, Thor! Well, at least he has a second shot at making things right in Avengers 4. The untitled Infinity War sequel releases on May 3, 2018.