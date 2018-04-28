Avengers: Infinity War premiered for the general audience on April 27 and the Marvel movie's reviews have been brilliant. The Marvel movie brought together the Avengers, Guardians and the two teams' of allies to fight against Thanos and his Black Order.

While there were a few characters that stood out in the movie, there was one particular Black Order who held the screen whenever she was there, Proxima Midnight. The Marvel villain put up a fantastic fight against Black Widow, Wanda and others in the movie.

But who was the actress behind the brilliant show? It was recently revealed that Carrie Coon has filled the shoes as Proxima Midnight. The casting news was shared by Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo in an interview with British magazine Radio Times.

Coon too confirmed her association on Twitter. She said, "It's true! My voice and a dazzle of gifted animators have teamed up to play Proxima Midnight. To be fair my face is in there somewhere. #MoCapWhilePregnant."

The actress is best known for her role in FX's Fargo. She was nominated for an Emmy under the leading actress in a limited series or movie category for her role as Gloria Burgle Fargo's season 3.

She also played a lead character in the critically acclaimed HBO drama The Leftovers. She was seen playing the role of Nora Durst on the show.

She was also seen in movies like Steven Spielberg's The Post and Jody Hill's comedy The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter. Coon worked with Thanos actor Josh Brolin in The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, which was premiered at the South by Southwest festival last month. She was seen in Gone Girl.

While she has a limited role in Infinity War, Coon will be seen in movies like Kin and Widows soon. Proxima is the sole female member of the Black Order. The other members are Cull Obsidian played by Terry Notary, Ebony Maw played by Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.