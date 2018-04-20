Avengers: Infinity War releases in a week's time and Marvel has been building up the movie oh-so-perfectly. The MCU brings together the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and their allies to fight against Thanos.

The Marvel movie will be told from the Mad Titan's perspective and also features the Black Order. The Black Order have been teased in the trailer and the Russo Brothers recently teased the Ebony Maw as well.

Although this has Marvel comics fans excited, a new teaser featuring Thanos's allies has disappointed fans. In the new clip, the Black Order fighting Black Widow and the new clip hasn't gone down well with Marvel fans.

The new clip was shown on Good Morning America and shows Corvus Glaive using a metal claw to rip the Mind Stone from Vision's head. As a clip previously released by the studio showed Vision still alive with the Mind Stone on his forehead when he reaches Wakanda, it is clear he survives the attack.

Avengers: Infinity War clip featuring Black Order

Empire magazine previously revealed Captain America, Black Widow and Falcon come to his rescue but the new clip shows that the Avengers find it easy to defeat the Black Order.

Fans felt that the Black Order appeared to be weak, as oppose to the tough character built in the comics. Several fans took to social media platforms to express their disappointment.

"This clip is intentionally created to mislead or It means the black order aren't as strong as they are in the comics or the avengers have been made stronger in the movies. Corvus Glaive is the leader and Proxima is the most skilled fighter in the group... beaten by mortals!?" asked a fan.

"Wow... they really weakened the Black Order," added another. "Just watched a clip from Infinity War & it really looks like they've nerfed the Black Order (Glaive & Midnight) sigh, hope I'm wrong though," expressed a fan.

"Someone wanna explain to me how 2 members of the Black Order get defeated by 3 humans," a tweet read. "It's going to be kind of a problem for me if the human characters with no powers in Infinity War can physically fight the Black Order. It's like Batman taking on Doomsday," shared a fan.

Weak or not, fans will know only on April 27. Regardless of the clips, Fandango has revealed that Avengers: Infinity War is one of the most anticipated movies of this summer. Deadpool 2 comes second.