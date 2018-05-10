Avengers: Infinity War dropped a hint about Iron Man's future in Avengers 4 towards the beginning of the movie. Tony Stark is seen involved in wedding discussions with his fiancée Pepper Potts in the movie before Thanos drops by and ruins everything. Iron Man was last seen on Thanos' planet, Titan, after the Mad Titan snapped his fingers to wipe out half the universe.

The direction of the story with regard to restoring the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy in the Marvel cinematic universe is unknown. Although actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who portrays Iron Man's love interest Pepper Potts, did reveal what could possibly be a huge spoiler for the upcoming movie.

Spoilers ahead:

The fate of Pepper Potts towards the end of Avengers 3 after Thanos' visit to earth was known. But we now know that she survives, and what's more, Pepper Potts and Tony Stark will not be alone in the next movie! Actress Gwenyth Paltrow revealed that there will be a new Stark family member joining the plot.

"Pepper and Tony have had a really long journey together. She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they're married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve," said Paltrow in an interview for the official Infinity War magazine.

If this is true, it is a spoiler that confirms what was already teased in Avengers 3. Fans would remember Tony telling Potts about his dream wherein he pictured a baby. While Potts was seen clarifying that she's not pregnant, this revelation would surely get fans excited.

This spoiler also hints that the Avengers have moved on from the devastating war at Wakanda and are fighting towards avenging the deaths of their fellow Avengers. Though the plot of Avenger 4 is still unknown. Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Infinity War and Avengers 4, have also chosen to keep the title also under wraps which is only adding to the hype.

Avengers 4 is slated for release in May 2019.