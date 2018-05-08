Avengers: Infinity War is 2018's biggest blockbuster yet. The Marvel movie, which has earned over $1 billion worldwide box office collection, told the story of several Marvel Cinematic Universe superheroes coming together to fight against Thanos.

However, their war against the Mad Titan couldn't stop him from getting his hands on the Infinity Stones and snapping his finger to wipe out half the universe.

Spoilers alert:

The movie saw superheroes like Black Panther, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, a few of the Guardians and other allies like Heimdall, Loki and Nick Fury among many others wiped out due to the snap. However, there was no explanation on why a few of the Avengers were wiped out while others remained.

Although the Infinity War directors are staying quiet about certain Avengers' destiny, the Russo Brothers recently spoke to Comicbook.com to reveal how they chose which character gets to die in the movie.

"Joe and I can't go into too much detail because we're not gonna talk about where the story goes from here," Anthony Russo said.

"All of our choices are based on story. It's based upon the road that these characters have traveled, in not only this movie, but throughout the entire MCU up to this point because, again, these movies are the culmination. So all we can say is that they are very focused story choices. That's our motivation for everything," he added.

Joe Russo added that there were "a lot of tears" while the deaths were discussed and explained, "They're never easy conversations to have with people. But I think that people are understanding that the story comes first and a lot of these people have really amazing careers and lots of films that they want to make so, ultimately, I think they go through a grieving process like anyone but you come out the other side at some point and understand what being part of the Marvel Universe did for you."

The Russo Brothers haven't revealed the title of Avengers 4 but they did tease the title saying that Avengers: Forever is the closest fans have come to speculating the name.

The director duo also confirmed a fan theory recently about the Avengers: Infinity War ending scene sharing that Gamora is indeed stuck in the soul stone and she will be revived in the Infinity War sequel.

Avengers 4 releases on May 3, 2019.