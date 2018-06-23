It will be long before we get any glimpses of Avengers 4 however, that doesn't stop Marvel head Kevin Feige to tease the Avengers: Infinity War sequel.

Previously the writers teased that Captain America and Black Widow would play an essential part in the 2019 Marvel movie and now, Feige has spilled more beans on the summer release bearing newer superhero names.

Given that Marvel Studios is gearing for the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp, the studio head sat down to discuss the character's origin and through the interview revealed that both the characters play a prominent role in the future.

"Ant-Man and The Wasp also connects directly to Avengers 4. These characters are going to be very important going forward," Feige said.

The two characters were missing from Infinity War. Though their absence was not explained, the individual movie would shed light as to what was going on their world when other Avengers were fighting against Thanos.

Speaking to Collider earlier this week, the movie's director Peyton Reed also revealed that the movie will not run a parallel to events transpired in Infinity War. Instead, it is set before the Thanos collects all the stones and snaps his finger.

"We definitely had to deal with the ramifications post-Civil War. That was crucial to Scott. And crucial to Hope. I mean it really is like fundamental in the jumping off point about what's going on between the two of them at the start of this movie," he revealed.

"Outside of that, what I'm really happy about is, we're free to tell sort of our free-standing story. Once we establish that as the leaping off point, this thing is going on over here with huge personal stakes and huge other stakes that are really separate of what's going on with Infinity War. We have enough stuff to track in this movie without having to sort of keep up with the rest of what's going on with that," he shared.

Ant-Man and the Wasp releases on July 6. Check out the official synopsis below: