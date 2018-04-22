Are we expecting a new Venom trailer soon? Actor Tom Hardy took to social media to share a picture of him while hinting at a new trailer release.

Taking to Instagram, Hardy captioned: "CinemaCon new trailer Venom."

Does this mean that a new trailer will be released at CinemaCon 2018? The first trailer of the Sony movie could not please the viewers as it did not reveal the first look of Hardy's Venom — the mutated avatar of the comic book character rather than human form.

Previously, the Venom symbiote avatar was last seen in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 in 2007, which was portrayed by Topher Grace.

Inbound CinemaCon new trailer Venom ???????? A post shared by Tom Hardy (@tomhardy) on Apr 21, 2018 at 6:11pm PDT

However, CinemaCon will begin April 23 and continue till April 26 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Fans are expecting that if Sony will release the second trailer of Venom at CinemaCon, it might include the first glimpse of Hardy's Eddie Brock aka Venom. Neither Marvel nor Sony has given any confirmation about it.

Directed by Zombieland helmer Ruben Fleischer, Venom will feature actors like Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson, Riz Ahmed, and Jenny Slate besides Hardy.

The Venom symbiote already appeared in many Spider-Man comics since its inception in 1988. Since then, Eddie Brock aka Venom has appeared alongside Spider-Man, Deadpool, Hulk, Iron Man and other superheroes.

Venom is scheduled to be released in the UK and US on October 5.

Watch the first trailer of Venom here.