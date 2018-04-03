Leaving the fans in disappointment, Tom Hardy's Venom movie trailer kept the first look of the actor's symbiote avatar a secret. While the trailer created an uproar on the social media, the fans were left yearning for the first look of the Venom symbiote. Now, it seems soft drink brand Brisk has taken a step further to fulfill the fans' wish.

An advertisement by Brisk has appeared on a Venom's fan blog April 1, reportedly featuring the first look of the Marvel comic character. While some might think of it as an April Fool's Day prank, it seems legitimate to us as the poster comes with an FPO tag — For Placement Only — indicating that a better or different image would be provided very soon.

Sony has collaborated with beverage company Brisk to advertise for the upcoming Tom Hardy-starrer. But this is not the first time Brisk has joined hands with Marvel. The soft drink brand had earlier involved with the promotion of Marvel's Black Panther, this year's biggest grosser to date.

Now, it's Dark Cherry Limeade featuring the movie logo along with the character's face. Check it below.

Although the image resembles much like the key art from the Marvel movie, neither Sony nor Marvel has given any confirmation about the picture.

Venom is directed by Zombieland helmer Ruben Fleischer, which will feature Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson, Riz Ahmed, and Jenny Slate.

Venom is slated to be released in the UK and US October 5, 2018.

The Venom symbiote has already appeared in many Spider-Man comics since its inception in 1988. Since then, Eddie Brock aka Venom has appeared alongside Spider-Man, Deadpool, Hulk, Iron Man and other superheroes.