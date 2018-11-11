Thugs of Hindostan (Thugs of Hindustan) had suffered a sharp decline in its box office collection on the second day after a thunderous opening. However, the movie's earning witnessed some rise in its business on day 3 at the Indian box office and crossed Rs 100 crore mark.

Thugs of Hindostan has had an overwhelming start at the commercial circuits with a collection of Rs 52 crore at the domestic market on opening day.

But the film's business suffered a dip of almost 50 percent on Friday owing to the extremely negative response from the critics and audience. The film collected Rs 28 crore on the second day, taking its earning to around Rs 80 crore.

The Aamir Khan starrer again enjoyed some better occupancy on Saturday. Having been released on 5,000 screens across India, Thugs of Hindostan collected Rs 30 crore (approximately) on day 3 at the Indian box office, according to early estimates. Thereby, it has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in three days convincingly. The exact figures are awaited.

The festive season and record screen count have helped Thugs of Hindostan to register such massive numbers despite negative reviews and bad word of mouth. Saturday being a non-working day, further aided a little rise in its collection compared to Friday.

The period drama has to witness even better numbers on Sunday in order to end the weekend on a happy note, as considering the current trend, the movie is likely to suffer a huge drop in its earnings during the weekdays.

Although Thugs of Hindostan crossed Rs 100 crore mark in just three days, it was expected to register much better numbers over the weekend. Also, it has a huge cost of production worth Rs 300 crore, which will not be easy for the movie to recover, as apparent from the decline in audience's interest in the film after the first day.