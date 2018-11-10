Thugs of Hindostan (Thugs of Hindustan) has had a thundering start at the box office with a collection of over Rs 50 crore at the domestic market on its first day. However, the movie witnessed a considerable decline in its earnings on day 2.

Thugs of Hindostan became the highest first day grossing Hindi movie ever, beating the record of Happy New Year. With a screen count of 5,000 across India and an immense hype, it was well expected that the period drama would have a huge opening at the commercial circuits.

However, the movie did not receive the expected response from critics and audience, leading to a sharp fall in its collection on the second day. Occupancy rate of Thugs of Hindostan in the theatres reportedly dropped by around 50 percent as compared to the first day.

According to early estimates, the movie collected Rs 25 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on day 2, registering a fall of almost 50 percent. Exact figures are awaited.

Although the numbers are still good, such big decline in collection right on the second day is a bad sign for the film. Moreover, with the festive season still running, Thugs of Hindostan was expected to maintain the same momentum till the end of weekend.

It appears that negative reviews and poor word of mouth for the multi-starrer has adversely affected its business right on day 2. Having been made at a budget of Rs 300 crore, Thugs of Hindostan needs to maintain strong hold at the box office even during the weekdays in order to recover its cost of production and earn profits.

However, considering the huge fall in its earnings on second day, things might turn worrisome for the producers of the movie.

Set in the backdrop of pre-independence, Thugs of Hindostan features popular stars like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.