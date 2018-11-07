Thugs of Hindostan (Thugs of Hindustan) starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif is all set to release in theatres across India and moviegoers have already geared up for the first day first show of Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial.

The movie has managed to create immense buzz with its intriguing trailer despite having a lot of such similarities with the popular Hollywood Pirates of the Caribbean series.

Releasing across 5,000 screens in India and 2,000 screens overseas, Thugs of Hindostan is likely to collect a whopping Rs 40 crore on its opening day.

The initial reviews of Thugs of Hindostan coming from film critics have been overwhelming so far and it looks like Aamir Khan is going to take the box office by storm with his yet another outing after his all-time blockbuster movie Dangal.

Moviegoers have already booked their seats in cinema halls across the country and had been posting the pictures of their movie tickets on social media while sharing their excitement.

