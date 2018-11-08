Vijay's Diwali release Sarkar has struck gold at the worldwide box office. In the first two days, the movie has grossed over Rs 100 crore, which is the sixth film of Thalapathy to hit the century, after Thuppakki, Kaththi, Puli, Theri, Bairavaa and Mersal.

Released in over 3000+ screens, Sarkar took an earth-shattering opening on 6 November as the movie made record collections in many centres. The film minted Rs 66.6 crore on the first day at the global centres with the major chunk of contribution coming from its home territory of Tamil Nadu where it grossed Rs 31.6 crore.

The movie, which has Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the female leads, registered record-breaking openings in Kerala and Karnataka, while it did an average business in Andhra and Telangana box office. Not just the domestic box office, the film performed exceptionally well in overseas. Find the area-wise breakup of the collection of day 1.

Area Share Collection Tamil Nadu Rs 20.6 crore Rs 31.6 crore Kerala Rs 2.9 crore Rs 6.5 crore Karnataka Rs 2.7 crore Rs 6.1 crore Andhra/Telangana Rs 2.3 crore Rs 3.6 crore USA Rs 1.5 crore Rs 3.6 crore Australia Rs 1.16 crore UK Rs 1.17 crore Rest of the world Rs 13.7 crore

The early estimates from the trade indicate that Sarkar has grossed around Rs 38-40 crore on the second day to make it the fastest Rs 100-crore grosser. Indeed, it is the sixth Thalapathy film after Puli (lifetime collection: Rs 101.9 crore), Bairavaa (lifetime collection: Rs 114 crore), Kaththi (lifetime collection: Rs 125 crore), Thuppakki (lifetime collection: Rs 125 crore), Theri (lifetime collection: Rs 143.6 crore) and Mersal (lifetime collection: Rs 250+ crore).

The massive hype and the virtually solo release during the festive season played a major role in its success, but the movie has met with mixed reviews, with the AR Murugadoss' film getting highly negative reviews in Andhra. However, the success of Sarkar at the box office depends on how the audience reacts post first weekend.

The worldwide theatrical rights of Sarkar is estimated to have been sold for Rs 135+ crore and the movie should gross over Rs 240 crore to be declared a profitable venture.