Vijay's much-hyped Sarkar has got a flying start at the Chennai box office. Indeed, it has got the biggest opening in collection centres across the state on the first day.

The movie was released in over 22 theatres and had over 330 shows on the first day. The uncertainity over the early morning shows had an impact on the overall business on the first day in Chennai. But it did not stop the movie from registering a record-breaking opening.

Cashing on the hype, the multiplexes dedicated major number of shows for Sarkar. This factor played a major role in getting such a grand opening.

The early estimation coming from trade say that Sarkar has earned Rs 2.37 crore, which is the highest ever for a movie in Chennai. It means the movie has beaten the record of Rajinikanth's Kaala, which minted little over Rs. 1.75 crore.

Sarkar has beaten Vijay's previous record of Rs 1.48 crore in Chennai. Ajith's Vivegam and Vijay's Theri are in the next two positions by earning Rs. 1.21 crore and Rs 1.01 crore, repectively.

The AR Murugadoss-directorial has been released in over 650 screens in Tamil Nadu. It has got a great opening across the state with an average 85 percent occupancy in theatres.

However, Sarkar has garnered mixed reviews. The success of the movie at the box office depends on how it performs in the days to come.