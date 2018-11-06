Thalapathy Vijay's much-hyped Sarkar has got a solid opening at the worldwide box office. With a great response for the advance booking, the AR Murugadoss-directorial is set to for a record-breaking collection in many centres.

Released in over 3,000 screens, exhibitors had started selling tickets at least five days before the release in South India, except in Tamil Nadu. As the tickets sold like hotcakes, the theatres continued to add shows one after the other to meet the unprecedented demand.

Karthika theatre in Thrissur, Kerala, went on to create a record of sorts by having a non-stop shows for 24 hours starting with an early morning show on Tuesday, 6 November. In total, the entire state had 275+ fans' show on the first day.

In total, Sarkar has seen the light of the day in 400+ screens in Kerala and expected to get a humongous opening.

However, in its home territory of Tamil Nadu, there was no clarity on the early morning shows till the last minute. As a result, the movie has lost a few crores of business in the state.

In Tamil Nadu, Sarkar was released in over 650 screens. Taking the advance booking and the craze into the consideration, the Vijay-starrer is easily having over 85+ occupancy on an average.

Coming to Karnataka, Sarkar is releasing in over 190 screens with 50+ special morning shows. Whereas in Andhra and Telangana, the combined screen count is above 350.

The early reports coming from the trade say that Sarkar has got a great opening across the globe. From the US and other countries, the movie has grossed over Rs 8 crore from the premieres.

Meanwhile, the movie has opened to average to positive reviews. The advance booking ensures good collection for the next few days, but how it performs once the initial craze is gone will decide the fate of Sun Pictures-produced flick, which has Keerthy Suresh in the female lead.