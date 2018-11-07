Vijay has created a new history with his latest movie Sarkar as it has become his biggest opener. Yes, the action-masala movie has got thunderous start not just in Tamil Nadu, but in neighbouring states of Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra along with Telangana. The icing on the cake is that the bilingual film has registered a similar response in many overseas centres.

On the 1 day in Tamil Nadu, Sarkar is estimated to have minted around Rs 30 crore. The film was released in 650+ screens across the state and registered record-breaking opening in many centres that include Chennai where the movie has grossed Rs 2.37 crore from over 330 shows in 22 theatres. The Vijay-starrer has become the biggest opener by beating his own record of Rs 24.68 crore.

In Kerala, the early estimates say that Sarkar has grossed over Rs 5.5 crore from 400+ screens. The movie enjoyed a rousing reception with many single screens having special morning shows. Karthika theatre in Thrissur, Kerala, created a history by having a non-stop shows for 24 hours starting on the opening day.

Coming to Karnataka, the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer has earned over Rs 5.5 crore from 190+ screens. The film had 650 shows for the first day in Bengaluru alone. In Andhra and Telangana, the movie has grossed over Rs 4 crore from 300+ screens, while grossing about Rs 1 crore from the rest of India.

The estimated total domestic collection of Sarkar stands at 42.5 crore.

Among the overseas centres, Sarkar has earned around Rs 3.6 crore (including Monday premiere) in the US, Rs 1.17 crore in the UK, Rs 1.16 crore in Australia and around Rs 9 crore from other parts of the world.

The worldwide gross collection of Sarkar stands at Rs 56.93 crore. With the movie getting mixed reviews, the success of the movie depends on the word-of-mouth. Especially among the Telugu audience, the film has largely met with negative reviews. It has to be seen whether the AR Murugadoss-directorial overcomes the initial response to set the collection centres of fire.