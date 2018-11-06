Sarkar is the story of a corporate taking on our rotten political system. It is about a corporate man locking horns with our politicians after he could not cast his vote in an election.

We have seen common man turning vigilante or taking on the crooked politicians. This time around, a powerful corporate flexes muscles with the corrupt men. Sundar comes to India to cast his vote, but he is in a rude shock upon realising that someone has cast his vote on his behalf.

The furious man now wants to bring the culprits to book. What follows next should be seen on-screen. Sarkar comes with a strong message to the public and highlights the importance of taking part in the celebration of democracy.

The buzz is that there is a message in store for the people across the country in Sarkar.

The overseas shows and special shows in Tamil Nadu and Kerala have just started and the positive words have started coming out about Vijay's performance. There are ample of controversial dialogues which take potshots at the current political system. However, there is a talk among the cine-goers that the movie lacks a powerful villain like in Vijay's recent movies – Neil Nitin Mukesh in Kaththi, SJ Suryah in Mersal ir Sudeep in Puli.

Sun Pictures-produced movie is written and directed by AR Murugadoss. Keerthy Suresh enacts an important role with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar appearing in a pivotal character.

Stay tuned for this page. We will bring you the updates as and when the response is out on social media sites.